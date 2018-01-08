“Ian Smith Had Just 16 Ministers And Yet Managed To Make Zimbabwe The World’s Best Crop Economy,” Contributor Says Zimbabwe Can Expand

The former Prime Minister Ian Smith had at one time just 16 ministers and with the that small cabinet was able to make Rhodesia the world’s best economy, a contributor hinted in discussions on Sunday. The statement was part of broader discourse in a news review on Sunday, a precursor to the upcoming weekly program: “The Business Side Of Emmerson Mnangagwa.” – VIDEO BELOW:
THE MOST VIEWED ZIMBABWEAN FACEBOOK VIDEO SINCE MILITARY COUP | DOES THIS MEAN MNANGAGWA IS LOSING ELECTIONS?
Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, January 7, 2018