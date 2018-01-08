“Ian Smith Had Just 16 Ministers And Yet Managed To Make Zimbabwe The World’s Best Crop Economy,” Contributor Says Zimbabwe Can Expand

8

The former Prime Minister Ian Smith had at one time just 16 ministers and with the that small cabinet was able to make Rhodesia the world’s best economy, a contributor hinted in discussions on Sunday. The statement was part of broader discourse in a news review on Sunday, a precursor to the upcoming weekly program: “The Business Side Of Emmerson Mnangagwa.” – VIDEO BELOW:

THE MOST VIEWED ZIMBABWEAN FACEBOOK VIDEO SINCE MILITARY COUP | DOES THIS MEAN MNANGAGWA IS LOSING ELECTIONS?

Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, January 7, 2018

  • Sokomurehwa

    He did not need other Ministries that saved Africans like what we have today

  • Brad

    And Ian Smith did not have 15 million people to look after.

  • Ras Matopos

    Smith had beaten blacks into submission and he didn’t need so many people to run the country. Independence changed all that.

  • silungisn

    16 Ministers for 7 Million Rhodesians…..22 Ministers for 14 Zimbabweans…..

  • Ras

    Whether he had 7 million or 15 million people, it shouldn’t affect how an economy is run. The ministers jobs is to run an economy, which Smith did. Zimbabwe and Nigeria can have the same number of ministers but their economies will function at different levels due to how the rule of law, enforcement and corruption is handled. Which ministry did Smith not have that Mugabe had to have to improve the running of the country?

  • Ras

    If it worked like that, countries like the U.S. and Nigeria would have millions of ministers

  • Ras

    Which ministries are those. Psychomotor ministry?

  • Ras

    20 ministers can run a country of 15 million people or 25 million people. It’s how the economy is run that matters