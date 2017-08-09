ICC Boss Meets Mnangagwa And Mphoko

INTERNATIONAL Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar yesterday said he was hopeful of his mission to help Zimbabwe Cricket get back on its feet as he begins a marathon of meetings today by paying courtesy calls to the country’s leadership.

He will meet the two Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko. Manohar arrived in the country last night accompanied by his wife on the five-day working visit which will also see him meeting Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, the Zimbabwe Cricket board and staff and also tour cricket facilities in Harare and Chitungwiza.

The former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to wind up his tour by visiting the majestic Victoria Falls.

Manohar, who was accorded state visit status, said he was looking forward to meeting Vice-Presidents Mphoko and Mnangagwa this morning before holding another meeting late in the afternoon with ZC president Tavengwa Mukuhlani and the association’s managing director Faisal Hasnain.

“Basically we want to build Zimbabwe cricket because it’s currently in a bad shape and we would want to improve it. I can’t divulge much before I discuss with them.

“So I will discuss with them so that we find ways how we can build cricket in Zimbabwe,” said Manohar.

The visit comes at a time when Zimbabwe are currently riding on the recent success in Sri Lanka where they won an historic ODI series before putting up a spirited fight in the lone Test which they lost in dramatic circumstances on the final day.

Manohar also said he is aware of the financial problems that had been holding back the development of the game.

Zimbabwe’s cricket leaders have maintained they need more international fixtures against the big boys of cricket to help improve the quality of the local game.

The visit by the ICC chairman is expected to boost the country’s bid to host the qualifiers to the 2019 World Cup.

The ICC at their recent meeting discussed Zimbabwe’s chances of hosting the World Cup qualifier next year with the country emerging favourites over the United Arab Emirates and a joint bid from Ireland and Scotland.

The visit by Manohar is also expected to give the ICC boss the assurances that the world cricket body needs to determine the suitability of Zimbabwe to host the 10-team event next year.

Hosting the tournament will be a big boost to Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2019 in England and Wales.

The top two teams at the qualifier event will join the eight teams who will have already qualified for the World Cup through their ranking in the ICC ODI Championship.- state media