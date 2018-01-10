Ignatius Chombo’s Bail Conditions Relaxed

By Paul Nyathi

Arrested former Finance Minister Ignatious Chombo’s out of custody bail conditions have been relaxed.

Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande granted Chombo’s application for variation of bail conditions on Wednesday.

Chombo’s bail conditions will now require him to report once every week between Monday and Friday instead of his previous three times a day reporting.

Chombo’s lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, pleaded with the court claiming that his client’s original reporting conditions were too harsh as they deprived him time to fend for his family.

“My client is a family man who since the loss of his government and political office now relies on farming for his family sustenance,” Madhuku told the court.

Chombo who is on $5 000 bail, reports at Marlborough Police Station in Harare.