Ignore Crisis: Makandiwa

Terrence Mawawa, Beitbridge| United Family International Church(UFIC) leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa has called on local residents to ignore the current economic situation in the country.

At a time the country is grappling with financial woes, many analysts say there is little hope of economic progress unless there is political change.

Zimbabwe, formerly described as the bread basket of Africa has been reduced to a basket case , according to analysts.

The popular clergyman was in the border town for the official of the Kingdom of Light Global Ministers church building.

Makandiwa urged local residents to keep an open mind and work hard towards the development of the border town.

“Beitbridge Town has great potential grow economically. The town has the potential to contribute towards regional and international trade. This place has to be developed because it has vast potential,” said Makandiwa.

He added:”The development of this town does not need to start with people from outside. As inhabitants of Beitbridge, you need to have an open mind and work towards the development of the town. You cannot sit down and blame the outside forces for dictating your life. ”

Makandiwa said local residents should not be deterred by the state of the country’ s economy.

“You need to ignore the economic situation. You have to work towards your success.Do not be negative minded.The opening of this building marks the beginning of development in Beitbridge.You need to realise and utilise the potential of this town,” said Makandiwa.