Ill Tsvangirai In Excrutiating Pain

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai – who is fighting an aggressive form of cancer of the colon – is struggling with excruciating pain, one of his closest allies has said.

The MDC leader was last Wednesday airlifted to South Africa, with his spin doctor, Luke Tambonyoka, saying that he had gone for a ‘routine’ medical check-up, rubbishing media reports that Tsvangirai was seriously ill again.

Eddie Cross, last week revealed that Tsvangirai was in sharp pain and further claimed that although President Mugabe was also suffering ill-health, he was surprised that the limelight has been focussed on Tsvangirai, who publicly revealed his illness in June last year and has been regularly undergoing treatment in neighbouring South Africa.Tamborinyoka has rubbished media reports that his boss had to be airlifted to South-Africa after he fell critically ill again.

Without explaining Tsvangirai’s sudden departure from Zimbabwe, after declaring him strong to “hit the ground running”, Tamborinyoka took to social media to write and attack journalists, “So a man who left walking by himself, who used a public airport and a commercial flight with many other passengers is now reported to have been “airlifted” and is “critically ill?” God help our media.”

A post that was responded to by former ZBC journalist Noreen Welch, who wrote, ” Shocking journalism.”

One ZimEye reader commented earlier on regarding Tamborinyoka’s response to his boss illness, “so Luke has become another Charamba?”

Local reports earlier indicated that Tsvangirai left Harare on a south African Airways flight Wednesday accompanied by his wife Elizabeth. ZimEye.com exclusively reported upon Tsvangirai’s initial return two weeks ago that the veteran politician had been prematurely brought back home before fully recovering a result of the power struggle to succeed him in the troubled MDC party.

Inside sources told ZimEye.com Tsvangirai’s health was heavily compromised in the tussle to succeed him, with a faction pinning its hopes on him leading the party to 2018 elections. MDC founding member Eddie Cross belongs to the faction lobbying for Tsvangirai to step down on health grounds and let another stand for the party in the crucial 2018 elections.

“He was discharged last week (on) Monday. He is now fine, he is out of danger,” Luke Tamborinyoka told journalists at the time, when his boss was discharged weeks ago.

The first time Tsvangirai was airlifted he had been given oxygen and a drip and had been vomiting heavily.