“I’m Here to Bridge Zimbabwe Beyond ZANU PF” – Mujuru

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe People First Leader Joice Mujuru says that she has joined the opposition to help Zimbabwe find a transition beyond ZANU PF.

Addressing civic society organisations and pastors in Bulawayo last week, Mujuru said that she was not there to stay but to help in the transition and then quickly retire from active politics.

“I am willing to bridge the transition between opposition and ruling parties as a National Transitional Authority leader. I want to rest, as I will be 62 in two months time,” she said

The former Vice President implored that it will be difficult for opposition parties to defeat ZANU PF without a coalition of the major opposition parties. She claimed the big opposition parties in the country right now are MDC-T and her ZimPF therefore a coalition with them was necessary.

“Though I and Morgan Tsvangirai are discussing trying to see which areas we differ, we are discussing finding ways to come together.

“Zanu PF thought MDC-T and Zim PF will be enemies, but we are not fighting.

“That is a good thing, a coalition is not something we do in a day or a month but the direction is quote positive,’ she said.

The former vice president confirmed ZimPF believes in a coalition as it gives confidence that Zanu PF can be beaten.

“Before we even talk of numbers, it gives security, and numbers are the last thing. A coalition will bring MDC-T and ZimPF together and all these other democratic parties then we can defeat Zanu PF because it has tricks,” she said.

She added, “I don’t know why people have the big brother mentality I respect democratic forces; Yes some parties are created by the system as long as you prove you are ready to work with us we are not trying to derail expectations of the people.”