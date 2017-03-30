I’m Not In Bed With Olinda Again – Stunner

Joy Muriri | Popular musician Stunner (Desmond Chideme) has come out to clear the air over his alleged reconciliation with ex-wife Olinda Chapel.

Stunner and Olinda were two days ago pictured shopping in Zara a Spanish clothes outlet, immediately setting tongues wagging the two were back together again. Furthermore, rumours fueled as a result of Olinda who has not hidden the fact that she would want Stunner back, at one time being caught approaching a prophet on the matter.

However Stunner told journalists not so fast, he and ex Mrs Chideme Olinda were still world’s apart.

“Look at the body language in that picture. It’s either you can say I was buying something for her or I was buying something for someone else. The guys I was with said Olinda was coming because she has something she was promoting and I said no problem. Akati vanhu havasangani ndiani?,”

He goes further to say, “We are people that used to stay together, we are not enemies, I don’t choose to be an enemy to anybody. She was my wife and if she is cool with it I would go on and see her kids because they were once my kids, they called me daddy at one time.”

  • bibi

    “They called me daddy at one time” Kkkkkkk!! Zibenzi – zvara vako mfana. Gomba harina mwana.