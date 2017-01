Popular dancer, Bev Sibanda says she is pregnant with her second child and Andy Muridzo is responsible for the pregnancy, reports claim.

But Muridzo has dismissed the claims as lies. He said as his popularity rose last year he bedded Bev but ended it and came clean to his wife who has forgiven him. He said there was no way he could be responsible for Bev’s pregnancy. Muridzo’s wife is standing by her man.- Agencies