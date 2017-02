Zimdancehall star, Lady Squanda is pregnant with her second child. Her manager Dj Sparks Zimbabwe confirmed the pregnancy. “She is currently away but I can confirm she’s pregnant although it’s still in the early stages,” he said. Dj Sparks said Lady Squanda was married to Prince Bolo.

“She’s married to a South Africa-based businessman who brought I-Octane. The lobola (bride price) and everything was paid in full,” he said. Lately, Squanda is best known for beating up comedian, Skimbo. – Agencies