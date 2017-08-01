I’m Ready To Be Arrested For Backing Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter |War Veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda says he is ready to be arrested for allegedly supporting Vice President Mnangagwa in the hot Zanu PF succession debate.

Matemadanda was responding to rumours circulating on social media this afternoon that he has been arrested.

“I am ready for anything I am not afraid ,” he told ZimEye.com during a LIVE Blast programme.

“I am prepared for anything, you can phone and get the update but I have not been arrested as yet. If I am arrested I will give my phone to someone .Tell the world that I am not afraid I am not intimidated because I have arrested before,” said the ex-combatant.

There was flaming rumour that the man has been arrested after the airing of his criticism of President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace who he said must be arrested for asking her husband Bob to name a successor now.