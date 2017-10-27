“I’m Still In Charge” Fired Mutambara Insists

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Agrippa Mutambara yesterday said he is still firmly in charge of the party, vowing this week’s disturbances would not affect his participation in the MDC Alliance.

Mutambara was “expelled” from the party early this week by secretary-general Kudakwashe Bhasikiti over a litany of allegations, among them failure to properly consult on the MDC Alliance. But it turned out that Mutambara and other senior officials had earlier ousted Bhasikiti.

The rival groups traded insults as they tried to maintain a grip on the party.

Yesterday, Mutambara said they had managed to put aside the Bhasikiti issue and he was still firmly in charge.

“I have not had any leadership challenge. There is a rogue element, an impostor in the name of Bhasikiti, who is doing his own things. I have 100% support except Bhasikiti alone and a few of his followers. I am firmly in charge, stronger than before,” he said.

ZimPF is one of the seven opposition parties making up the MDC Alliance, which is led by MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The former diplomat said the decision to sack Bhasikiti had since been communicated to the coalition so that he stops finding his way there as a ZimPF representative.

“We have no problem at the MDC Alliance. We are in touch with them and we are not going to entertain people like Bhasikiti. He will no longer feature as representing ZimPF. We removed him and the alliance is aware of that. He is not going to participate on our behalf and we have replaced him.

“When he purported that he fired me, we had already suspended him with a unanimous decision of the steering committee, in fact, when he panicked and went to the media, he had already been stood down,” Mutambara said.- Newsday