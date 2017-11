The current infighting in Zanu PF opens a new window for the opposition, ZimEye.com will this week explore – While First Lady Grace Mugabe was busy lambasting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo yesterday, MDC VP Nelson Chamisa quietly marched into her home surrounds in Chikomba where he held a mass mobilisation campaign like a real homey. Below were some of the pictures:

