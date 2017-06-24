IN PICTURES: “Earthquake” in Zimbabwe Aftermath

Below are some pictures submitted in the aftermath of the earth tremor which affected many parts of Zimbabwe this morning at about 4.40am(click here to read more).

The below pictures are from Chimanimani where one witness told ZimEye,

“we are here right now, there are no visible damages or destruction but almost everyone in Chimanimani and Chipinge experienced it and they said it was much stronger than the previous ones.”