Dear Editor.

There was a fatal accident in Gweru at Zuva garage next to Chicken Slice.

2 people died on the spot, vaputika msoro yavo. A mazda 3 was overspeeding while the truck driver was getting at Zuva for a re-fuel. The Mazda3 car nevre stopped, yapinda pasi pe trailer yegonyeti at around 0530. Vanga vakadhakwa coming from a club.