IN PICTURES: Jessie Majome Meets Thuli Madonsela | WHEN POWER MEETS POWER

“When power meets power!”

– Harare West MP, Jessie Majome has met South Africa’s former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. The two rubbed shoulders at a powerful conference in the Hague, the 4th Rule of Law Forum of The World Justice Project. Below was her news update: Dear Harare Westerners & Friends –

It’s good to be back home after attending in The Hague the 4th Rule of Law Forum of The World Justice Project founded by Bill Neukom – Bill Gates’ 1st Microsoft lawyer to propagate the rule of law across all disciplines, professions and callings (beyond just lawyers) across the world for better lives for all.

#

The World Justice programme’s genius is in its developing a universal criteria for defining and measuring the rule of law

It was encouraging to share with other actors across the world innovative and tried and tested methods of promoting the rule of law.



Fellow Zimbabweans Engineer Martin Manuhwa and investigative journalist Alex Mambondiyani made me proud of my country in the way they presented as experts on their respective panels.

The highlight of my experience was meeting two South African giants Thuli Madonsela ex Public Protector RSA and Madame Mamphela Ramphele ex University of Cape Town Chancellor and visionary black consciousness political leader who I thanked for convening a universities conference on ending sexual harassment way back in 1993. A few friends undergraduate friends including Trudy Stevenson, Vhunzai Hwacha and I had just founded the Gender Forum at the University of Zimbabwe for the same purpose- I failed to travel because I didn’t have a passport but our delegation represented us fully.



I was glad that a project proposal from Khyrzigistan to combat child ‘bride-knapping’ which I also voted for won the $10000 endowment for this year.



I was almost ‘drowning’ in the good governance of Dutch society- everything running so smoothly. I could get used to that!



Your MP



Jessie Fungayi Majome