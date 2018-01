“..When a govt commands bakers to cut the price of bread & other economic fundamentals remain the same, this is what Bakers Inn does! Results of command economics!” – Jelousy Mawarire

When a govt commands bakers to cut the price of bread & other economic fundamentals remain the same, this is what Bakers Inn does! Results of command economics! pic.twitter.com/Phv0Pms0BP — mawarire jealousy (@mawarirej) January 2, 2018