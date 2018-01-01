IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa’s Secret Gains At The EU Against Tsvangirai 15 Months Before Operation Restore Order

By Staff Reporter| Beyond the military generals, very little is talked about other people who played an important role in creating a Mnangagwa Presidency. Today we look at the Norton MP Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa, who is said to be also related to the President, 15 months before the Operation Restore Legacy was launched flew to the European Union and was the first to fight while publicly voicing that the western nations must begin to deal with Emmerson Mnangagwa as Robert Mugabe’s automatic successor. Mliswa said these things at a time when it was deemed treason to voice such openly.

The impact of those declarations caused Brussels to begin shifting its attention from MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to Mnangagwa. Since that visit, EU MPs have closely followed after Mnangagwa.

The date was the 29th June 2016 and Mliswa spoke to ZimEye.com outside the parliament stating to avoid war, this was the best option for Zimbabwe saying ZANU PF can use their constitution to remove Mugabe from power. SEE VIDEO –

  • eish

    well done temba ,but you were snubbed when it came to key government appointments ,better luck next time fitness guru.

  • Doctor Future

    His time in government shall come.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Mliswa was not snubbed. This is completion of Mugabe term not Munangagwas term. Themba knows that nd is ok with the status

  • eish

    You are totally lost on this one its a snub as we have new guys who came in like Kazembe Kazembe ,completion or non completion of term does not come in on just this one alone.

  • sarah Mahoka

    you conveniently forget Mliswa is currently outside zanupf and does not trump the zanupf people.