TOUCHING PICTURES: Roy Bennett Manager Finally Buried

Hurungwe – The Late Movement for Democratic Change treasurer and exiled politician Roy Bennett’s farm manager Temba Nyambo Bhaudhi, who also died in Zimbabwe hours within his former boss being killed in a helicopter crash has been laid to rest.

Nyambo was laid to rest in Hurungwe on Tuesday afternoon ZimEye.com can reveal.

Nyambo who passed on in a Karoi hospital at the weekend and one of the loyal late Bennett’s workers had been in his employment for 42 years.

He was 67 years old and was formerly Bennett family farm manager at Vhuka farm near Karoi town that he sold to Finn Odonoghue in 1999 before he moved to Manicaland where he bought Charleswood farm, named after his son Charles.

Nyambo was buried at his rural home in Garangwe Doro area about 70 kilometers west of Karoi town under headman Nziradzepatsva, Chief Dendera.

He left behind seven children according to family members.

Nyambo was managing Papamba farm owned by Bennett when the latter relocated to Zambia when several white farmers fled chaotic and violent land reform by former president Robert Mugabe in 2000. Bennett lost his farm in Manicaland.

Ironically, the new owner at Vhuka farm passed on in a helicopter crash in Zambezi valley in mid 2000 after Roy had left Karoi, according to ZimEye sources. Villagers said Nyambo lost his two cars a Mazda B22 and B18 when war veterans grabbed his former employer’s properties at Charleswood farm. A family member Cosmas Mashapure told ZimEye his uncle was a loyal farm worker to the late Bennett

‘It is unfortunate that he passed on few days after he heard the message that his boss had passed on in helicopter crash. To compound this he was bedridden after he came from Zambia three months ago,’ said Mashapura.