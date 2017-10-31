IN PICTURES: Winners Of The ZimAchievers Awards Australia

Another 1 st for ZAA as Zimachievers Australia Successfully held

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia got off to a remarkable start , as

Zimbabweans from different parts of Australia converged to the South Australian City of

Adelaide. The Inaugural Zimbabwe Achievers Awards was held on Saturday 28 th

October 2017 at the prestigious Hilton Hotel.

Before the proceedings began Honorable Walter Muzembi who is the new Zimbabwean

Minister of Foreign Affairs gave a brief speech via an audio-visual recording. He said

that he was ‘pained’ for not being able to attend the first edition in Australia but asked to

be pardoned as he has been recently appointed to a new role. The Minister wished the

best to the nominees and congratulated those who would walk away with awards on the

night.

He acknowledged Honorable Zoe Bettison, Australian Minister of Communities and

Social Inclusion and Senator Gichuhi, Australia’s first black African Senator, Mr Conrad

Mwanza, the ZAA Chairman and the sponsors ‘for having the faith in the concept of

celebrating our Zimbabweanness and excellence in various areas of our pursuit’.

Honorable Muzembi emphasized that under his new portfolio, the Diaspora Investment

and Remittances Facilitation programme would be a major pillar of his foreign policy

thrust. Very soon the Zimbabwean Diaspora would be hearing on how their home

country’s government would work together with them.

One of the night’s major corporate sponsors WorldRemit also revealed that it would be

working on easing the cash crisis in Zimbabwe. “As family and friends back in

Zimbabwe are facing the challenge of how to get cash in the current cash crisis,

WorldRemit is looking at new solutions to helping customers and will be guaranteeing

cash for collection in Zimbabwe coming very soon,” said a statement.

The statement further stated, “Over the coming months WorldRemit will be working with

the ZAAs to highlight these success stories of the diaspora and those back home and to

help in working together to inspire others and show them what is possible.”

WorldRemit also expressed their pride in associating with the positive and inspiring

work the Zimbabwe Achiever Awards is doing in connecting Zimbabweans across the

globe.

Mr Conrad Mwanza further highlighted the significance of the Zimbabwean Diaspora.

“The Zimbabwean Diaspora is an important constituency that the Zimbabwean

government cannot afford to ignore and they need to engage more to be able to unlock

its (vast) potential. Through ZAA we have been able to see a lot of successful

Zimbabweans who are patriotic and they want to contribute, however, it is a case of

finding ways to engage them,” he said

Trevor Manyame, ZAA International Executive added ‘’Congratulations To All The

Winners & Nominees of The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Australia Edition! Many

Thanks To All Our Major Sponsors Steward Bank WorldRemit Pacific One

Drop SAMMY Bennett Foundation, Distinguished Guests Hon Senator Lucy Gichuhi,

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Hon. Hon Zoe Bettison MP, Dr. Joseph Masika Doc

Sammy Sika, ZAA Australia Local Partners Zimpride Australia & Many More, As Well As

ZAA Australia Team, Mr Mutusva, Method Mukundu, Jaison Midzi & Many More. Words

Cannot Express Our Gratitude! Let Us All Unite, Work Together & Make It Even Bigger

Next Year!’’

Meanwhile the ZAA US Edition will be held on Saturday 11 th November at the Marriot

Quorum, for more info and tickets visit www.zimachievers.com/usa

The 2017 ZAA Australia winners are

1. Business of the Year:

Omasters Accountants

2. Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Ruby Lyn

3. Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Guardian Mashangwe

4. Professional of the Year

Dr Gerald Chitsunge & Dr Pethidia Mango

5. Community Organization of the Year

Single Mother Foundation

6. Academic Excellence

Cephas Chiduku

7. Community Champion of the Year Female

Thembelihle Moyo Ncube

8. Community Champion of the Year Male

Japhet Ncube

9. Cultural Ambassador

Felix Machiridza

10. Event of the Year

Cancer Girls’ Night In

11. Musician/Artist of the Year

Tkay Maidza

12. Personality of the Year

Obey Chingoriyo (Terry Obza)

13. People’s Choice

Lucky Ngoshi

14. Sports Person of the Year

Amanda Chigeza

15. Music Video of the Year

Tkay Maidza

16. Media Personality of the Year

Joseph Muvengi (Papa Joze)

17. Trend Fashion & Design Award

Emily Jokwiro – (Klassic Designs By Emily) Melbourne

18. Young Achievers Award

Takudzwa Nyamvura

19. Friend of Zimbabwe Award

Senator Lucy Guchui

20. Life Time Outstanding Contribution Awards

Audius M’tawarira

21. Chairman’s Honorary Award

Ruth Pasi Magodo