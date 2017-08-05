INCEST HORROR: Shock As Man Has Sex Impregnates Blood Sister

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa | A local man was caught having sex with his blood sister inside their neighbour’ s house.

The man impregnated his sister following several sexual encounters.

In a bizarre and rare scenario, Nkangelo Sibanda(24) and his 16-year-old sister recently appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate Evia Matura facing incest charges. Incest is defined as sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship( Section 75(2) of the Criminal Law , Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23).

The two both from Bugwi Village Chief Bvute in Mberengwa were caught by their elder sibling having sex inside their neighbour’ s house.

The facts as presented by State Prosecutor, Wadzanayi Shayanewako were that on July 27, 2017, around midnight, Nkangelo left the room in which he was sleeping with his brother.

His brother then followed him thinking he was unwell.He looked for him in the toilet and failed to locate him.

His elder brother then went to their sister’ s hut intending to inform her Nkangelo was missing.

He later entered their neighbour’ s house after failing to locate the two.The elder brother was shocked to find the two having sex.

The elder brother then alerted their mother and the two admitted they had a sexual relationship.

The girl later admitted she was pregnant and the two were arrested after their angry father had instructed their mother to report the matter to the police. She pointed out her brother had impregnated her.

The two were remanded in custody to August 7.