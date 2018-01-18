Industry Endorses Mnangagwa

By Own Correspondent |Some sectors of industry on Wednesday said they are endorsing the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration and also pledged to support his wife, Auxilia’s charity projects.

The endorsement was extended to President Mnangagwa’s wife in Harare by the chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Tafadzwa Musarara when he handed over an assorted consignment of food items.

Watch the Video… – refresh to watch:

  • Kubs

    where is the industry there?Tafadzwa aneindustry ipi yacho ka parasite kemunhu kaya.

  • Dm

    Do they have an option when they know the consequences of not doing so? Rugeje was threatening industry in Masvingo a few days ago. Unknown or known the fearsome fact is that investors are listening and it is not a secret that when they hear they will not come. So the motto by the president in his opening speech jobs jobs and jobs is a hollow statement to please listeners only. Actions speak louder than words

  • chikotikoti

    U r a Dim-wit coward with a narrow view–in the next 3to4months most of the industries in Zimbabwe will be operatig full-tilt while you are still stuck on the negative bench!

  • Taneta nemarara

    Grain millers association ?Is this industry zvigayo zvana sekuru kumaruzeva,lets talk about real industry