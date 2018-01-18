Industry Endorses Mnangagwa

By Own Correspondent |Some sectors of industry on Wednesday said they are endorsing the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration and also pledged to support his wife, Auxilia’s charity projects.

The endorsement was extended to President Mnangagwa’s wife in Harare by the chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Tafadzwa Musarara when he handed over an assorted consignment of food items.

