Infidelity Fuels More Murders | Report

Police have said infidelity and jealousy among couples has led to the increase in murder cases countrywide, most of them fueled by abuse of social media.

National police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba expressed concern over couples killing each other saying social media abuse among couples has resulted in the increase of the crimes.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba could not immediately release statistics of the murders, but said the increase in the cases was disturbing.

“It is quite disturbing that the nation is witnessing murder cases involving family members and couples. Most of the recorded cases are between husband and wife as a result of infidelity as well as jealousy and unequal power relations among family members,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said dangerous weapons are being used in these crimes.

“The use of offensive weapons such as axes, knives and other lethal weapons to settle disputes should stop forthwith. Let us work together to uphold the family institution and respect the sanctity of life,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba encouraged couples and family members to seek counselling services instead of resorting to violence.

Enkundleni/Padare Men’s Forum programme officer Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said social media gadgets and platforms have contributed in exposing cheating couples.

He said generally men are jealous and cannot stomach their partners’ cheating resulting in some of them turning violent on their spouses.

“Men are very jealous and learning that their partners are cheating on them becomes very difficult to take. Some even become depressed. We have had cases where men cry during counselling sessions especially when it’s infidelity related,” he said.

Mr Ndebele said men become aggressive as they consider the material support they would have given to their wives and in some instances payment of lobola.

He said men should come out of their shells especially on issues relating to infidelity.

“Men should use legal channels, like counselling, or even reporting to the police and seeking protection orders where necessary to try and solve their problems instead of resorting to violence,” said Mr Ndebele.- state media