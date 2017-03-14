Insiza Suspends Issuing Residential Stands

Insiza Rural District Council has temporarily suspended the issuing of stands at the new Bekezela high density area as it requires at least US$2 million to install water and sewer reticulation system for the residential suburb.

The gold mining district has continued to see an influx of fortune seekers in Filabusi, thereby creating a demand for housing stands.

Insiza Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Fidres Manombe says the local authority’s housing project has been hampered by the lack of funds to install water and sewer reticulation system at Bekezela high density area.

Of the US$2 million required by the council for developing the stands, government through the public sector investment programme has availed US$200 000 which will see the local authority installing collective septic tanks.

Ward 15 Councillor Thembinkosi Ngwenya says the local authority is keen to see the Growth Point expanding, hence efforts to provide stands at subsidised costs.

Filabusi has a total of 2927 stands with over 500 people currently on the council housing list.

Under the ZIM ASSET social services cluster Matabeleland South province had set itself to deliver 12 500 houses by 2018 and recent statistics shows that the province has surpassed its target.-state media