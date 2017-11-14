Intelligence Personnel On High Alert As Tension Increases

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Central Intelligence Operatives are on high alert here amid rising political tension in the country.

Intelligence sources have revealed to ZimEye.com operatives from Harare have been deployed and tasked to monitor the situation in the ancient city.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and reinforcement teams have been send to Masvingo and Gweru to assess the situation.

Gweru and Masvingo are regarded as trouble spots so we have to monitor the two cities closely,” said an intelligence officer in Masvingo.

For the first time since independent, a serving army general directly confronted President Robert Mugabe over the deepening political crisis in the country.

General Constantine Chiwenga yesterday warned Mugabe the army was ready to intervene in the current intra party bickering since the infighting was threatening national stability.

Political analysts this week said Mugabe made the worst blunder ever blunder when he fired his second in command Emmerson Mnangagwa, his long time right hand person and loyalist.