“Intoxicated Grace Mugabe Sidekick Didn’t Listen To Us”

MDC-T has claimed that it used to advise self-exiled former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene of lack of freedoms in the country, but was ignored, as the firebrand war veteran acted as someone “intoxicated.’’

Chimene, who was a top G40 member, and used to throw vitriol at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, reportedly skipped the border to Mozambique and is reportedly seeking refuge in Burundi after escaping a military operation targeted at “criminals” surrounding former President Robert Mugabe.

MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka yesterday urged G40 members not to apologise to the current government, as they were exercising their rights when they supported former First Lady Grace Mugabe, who was initially earmarked to be elected the country’s Vice-President at the Zanu PF extraordinary congress.

“When people are in power they should remember one day they will wake up out of power, hence, they must lead with honour and restraint. She (Chimene) went overboard like someone who was intoxicated. Now she is out of power reality has dawned on her,’’ Saruwaka said.

“Remember she (Chimene) is someone who was used to claiming that she was a powerful war veteran. So she should come back to Zimbabwe and enjoy her freedoms. Why is she running away? We used to tell her that there is no freedom in Zimbabwe and she was scornful.’’

He added: “No one should apologise for expressing different views. So all these G40 members who have been apologising, they should stop and come and join us and fight for our freedoms.’’

A number of G40 members have since sent apologies to Mnangagwa for supporting Grace, among them former Zanu PF Manicaland youth chair Mubuso Chinguno, who is reportedly in Lesotho.

Mubuso said he regretted being aligned to G40, claiming that they were misled. A top ally of Grace, Letina Undenge said she was used by the G40 cabal to advance their agenda.- Newsday

  • Sweetlove

    I have a problem with people who think if someone says out his or her mind then one is intoxicated. This is a brace woman who did the unthinkable that no other man could have done. Now they call her all sought a of names because of her braveness. MDC must leave ZANU Pf issues alone and Chimene will remain ZANU Pf for life as she is one of the brace female cadres who liberated this country. Even Mutsvangwa said all soughts of nonsense to a sitting President Mugabe but nothing has happened to them. Women, we must rise and defend our own as there is no one who can except ourselves. Rise up women of Zimbabwe and fight for gender equality.

  • Vangodza

    North, E , W , South, Burundi, Kenya; home sweet home, it goes without say. Welcome to reality show, Ok!!

  • eliasha

    Poor Mandi ,weed is used to cure diseases world over but i do not know what it used to do to you, look what you gotten into as a result of actions over the past few months.

  • mai Chibwe

    You take sense but it is theoretic sense. In Zim ZANU PF has taught us to settle our differences in opinion by killing anyone with a different opinion.

    Nobody in ZANU PF values discussion or freedom of expression. Mandi Chimene annoyed Mnangagwa with her words. For that she will (not she must) suffer. We know that, you know that. So your honourable theory is too advanced for ZANU PF

    We will also have an explosion of violence when electioneering starts. Many citizens who have no idea who Mnangagwa is will be murdered, Raped, beaten, or set alight. You will still be asking for people to rise and fight for rights. Rights in Zim will not be afforded to any of us during your life tie or that of your child or grand child.