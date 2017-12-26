Drama As Villagers Vow To Vote For Mugabe In 2018

9

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | In development indicating some rural communities are ostracized from the broader society, villagers in Chivasa, Gutu are oblivious of the fact that former President Robert Mugabe is no longer in power.

Although there are various social media platforms that disseminate information, the villagers do not have access to Facebook and WhatsApp.

To worsen matters, the villagers do not own radio and television sets.

Speaking at a meeting in Chivasa Village, Gutu District on Tuesday morning the villagers said they would vote for Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

During the meeting, which was attended by ZimEye.com reporters, the villagers professed ignorance of the fact that Mugabe resigned last month.

“As you all know we will vote for our leader President Mugabe. He is a man of the people and we will continue to support him,” said Chivasa Village Kraal Head Mapanga Chivasa.

The villagers at the meeting also expressed utter amazement when they learnt that Mugabe was no longer in power.

Mugabe was forced to resign to pave way for his long time and aide and blue eyed boy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

  • Vangodza

    PINK OR RED LIES. VANGODZA NDOOKWAVANOBVA, UYE NDOOKWAVANOGARA, FOR YOUR OWN INFORMATION. FROM GUTU-BASERA -ALHEIT-CHIVASA NDOOKWANDIRI SOO NELAPTOP YANGU NEMAGETSI AKITWA COMMISSION NA ED MUNA 2009. VERIFY YOUR FACTS USATI WAVUKURA. SO FAR 0/100, TEAM YAKO YAKARUZA MUTENGESI IWE

  • Profet

    Of cause, who in his rifht in senses would vote for Chiwenga. ZANU PF needs the old man if they are to win otherwise they are doomed with the gun totting idiots. People would rather vote for MDCT.

  • eish

    Mugabe chete chete, ohh this is utter Nonsense

  • True news

    Your marching has nothing do do with others’s choices. Your support for the current dispensation does not mean that everyone in the village share your move. You might be the one lagging behind. If Mugabe was to form his own political party today at that age he will defeat your candidate of choice, left, right and center.

  • MBANDAKA BOLOMBA

    zimeye do not stoop so low like this ,degnirating others like this will not help ,like it or not this most populated district of zimbabwe has more literate people than any other district check your facts ,such reporting will leave us with no option but to descredit your publication ,your agenda will be resisted with great passion

  • Mina Makoti

    That’s how isolated some communities are.
    Iwe zvewaka marcha kuHarare, wakazodzoka kwaGutu kootaurira vanhu venharaunda here? Kikikikiki

  • Mina Makoti

    That’s how isolated some communities are.
    Iwe zvewaka marcha kuHarare, wakazodzoka kwaGutu kootaurira vanhu venharaunda here? Enda unoudza sabhuku Chivasa aparidze soko mu nharaunda yake! Kikikikikikiki

  • Mina Makoti

    Throwing the community into a state of mass confusion. Come 2018, vanoona Jongwe riripo. Ivo vanoziva kuti when voting, pane jongwe, panoti Mugabe. Manje unenge anyepa apa ndiani? Woooore!
    Critical need for community education. My word!

  • Vangodza

    taura hako.Mutengesi uyu abhaiza district rekunyebera. Panoti Chivasa ndoopanoti high Literacy yeZim. Pasi neZimeye. Chimbwasungata chenews ichi.Vazvionera vega kuti Chivasa yajamuka.