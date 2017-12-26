Drama As Villagers Vow To Vote For Mugabe In 2018

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | In development indicating some rural communities are ostracized from the broader society, villagers in Chivasa, Gutu are oblivious of the fact that former President Robert Mugabe is no longer in power.

Although there are various social media platforms that disseminate information, the villagers do not have access to Facebook and WhatsApp.

To worsen matters, the villagers do not own radio and television sets.

Speaking at a meeting in Chivasa Village, Gutu District on Tuesday morning the villagers said they would vote for Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

During the meeting, which was attended by ZimEye.com reporters, the villagers professed ignorance of the fact that Mugabe resigned last month.

“As you all know we will vote for our leader President Mugabe. He is a man of the people and we will continue to support him,” said Chivasa Village Kraal Head Mapanga Chivasa.

The villagers at the meeting also expressed utter amazement when they learnt that Mugabe was no longer in power.

Mugabe was forced to resign to pave way for his long time and aide and blue eyed boy Emmerson Mnangagwa.