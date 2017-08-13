Iran Embassy Holds Interfaith Course With Dokora’s Ministry, Pastors and Sheikhs

Statement:

The embassy of the lslamic Republic of Iran through its Cultural Centre, hosted a two weeks interfaith course in Harare.

The fortnight long course took place at the Christian science church and it involved Reverends, Maulanas, Pastors and Sheikhs from across the religious divide. Participants were drawn from various denominations such as AFM, Christian science church, UMC, ACZ and many other denominations including the Muslims together upholding the idea of monotheism, the Abrahamic faith and coexistence of the diverse religions. The closing ceremony of the course was officially graced by the Acting Ambassador of lran to Zimbabwe Dr Mahmoud and Director of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Phanuel Masimba who represented the Minister Lazarus Dokora who failed to attend due to other assignments.

In a moving speech, Mr Phanuel Masimba hailed the Iranian embassy for coming with a harmonious initiative of upgrading the coexistence of Christians and Muslims and said it was good for the education sector since the ministry was in cooperating Islamic studies in the religious studies Zimbabwe we welcome such arrangements from two sides Christians and Muslims coming together. It engenders focus in the ministry of education of what the children are going to learn,” said Mr Masimba.

Also in attendance was Dr Shojokhani the Cultural attaché at Iranian embassy who said the Cultural centre’s mission was to attend festivals,exhibitions and book fairs and University seminars. The outgoing cultural attaché said he left a legacy in Zimbabwe of interfaith course in Zimbabwe and a book titled “Interfaith Dialogue in Zimbabwe” which was handed over to the Minister by the Acting Ambassador. The participants who completed the forty courses from Christian and Muslim lectures received certificates.