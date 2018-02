By Dorrothy Moyo| Zimbabweans have questioned the way many state institutions have begun calling First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Her Excellency.

“Is a head Of State’s spouse also an excellency?, Harare West MP Jessie Majome asked on her Twitter portal yesterday.

Zimbabweans dread the rise of another Grace Mugabe.

Her Excellency The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa tours United Bulawayo Hospitals Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/6qrXsduFvQ — Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) February 7, 2018