Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Political observers are sceptical of Zanu PF Provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira’ s call for political tolerance before during and after the harmonised elections.

Chadzamira told party supporters in Bikita last week perpetrators of violence would be prosecuted.

“Those who perpetrate acts of violence will be prosecuted.No one will protect perpetrators of violence” said Chadzamira.