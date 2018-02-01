IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? – Chihuri Says “I Never Did It”

Former Police Boss Augustine Chhuri has denied ever taking over a man’s posh cars and properties.

A letter written to Mr Bigboy Pachirera’s lawyer Mr Rungano Mahuni, former ZRP quotes Chihuri denying allegations by the businessman.

“Chihuri says Parichera who is suing him for $3 million, voluntarily handed over the vehicles and properties as settlement for financial losses that his businesses suffered when Pachirera, who was employed at Chihuri’s company Kidsdale Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd as a transport manager from 1998 to 2013, ran a parallel business to his own.

Without declaring interest, your client secretly registered a transport company, Cheinpac Investments, offering the same services as his employer. Between February and June 2007, your client stole 49 500 litres of diesel meant for Kidsdale’s Shamva project. In 2011, Kidsdale was contracted on the Harare-Bulawayo Road dualisation project. Your client, as the transport manager, contracted his two tipper trucks alongside his employers trucks, drawing diesel from Kidsdale Enterprises’ account at PaKarina Service Station. He drew 2 150 litres of diesel valued at $2 795,” says Chihuri.

The case continues – state media