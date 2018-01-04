Is Mugabe Gagged And Are Moyo And Kasukuwere Safe?| OPINION

6

Ndaba Nhuku | If President Robert Mugabe is being held at ransom so that he doesn’t issue any statement, then l am beginning to doubt all assurances about Savior Kasukuwere and Prof Jonathan Moyo being safe. Could it be that their families are also being held at ransom or threatened if they speak to the media?
President Emmerson Mnangagwa must release Grace and let her join her husband. You guys said there was no coup and why imprison Mugabe? The old man needs his wife and family to look after him and see how you are ruling the country better than him. Mugabe must live long to watch you guys doing a better job.

  • mandeya

    The statement “President Emmerson Mnangagwa must release Grace and let her join her husband” refers.

    Where is she?

    How do you know she is where you imply she is?

    Tell us.Its our right to know as well.

  • Vangodza

    Unomudii, nhaiwee. mwana wamaiko eer? Takamubvisa, waakuda kuti adzokezve? unotsamwisa iwee

  • sarah Mahoka

    Why would Mugabe now have anything useful to say when h slept through his own time

  • Tavengwa

    Stockholm Syndrome…the victim ends up falling in love with the kidnapper..thats how sick some Zimbabweans had become

  • Cde Chaurura

    Uri nhuku.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Kkkkkk