Is Mugabe Gagged And Are Moyo And Kasukuwere Safe?| OPINION

Ndaba Nhuku | If President Robert Mugabe is being held at ransom so that he doesn’t issue any statement, then l am beginning to doubt all assurances about Savior Kasukuwere and Prof Jonathan Moyo being safe. Could it be that their families are also being held at ransom or threatened if they speak to the media?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa must release Grace and let her join her husband. You guys said there was no coup and why imprison Mugabe? The old man needs his wife and family to look after him and see how you are ruling the country better than him. Mugabe must live long to watch you guys doing a better job.

