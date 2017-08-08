IS THIS FAIR? – 20 Years In Jail For Sex With Own Daughter| Man Who Had Sex With Own Daughter Claiming She Was Too Sexy To Resist Finally Jailed

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| The 39 – year- old man who stunned the court when he claimed he raped his 20 -year-old daughter because she was too sexy was sentenced to 20 years in jail for the offence.

The man, whose name has been withdrawn to protect his daughter’ s identity drew the ire of the entire nation when he told Chivhu Magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni two weeks ago he had sex with his daughter because she was too beautiful to resist.

Last week social media platforms were inundated with comments from angry Zimbabweans who called for a harsh sentence on the man.

The man, from Chief Mashayamombe Area in Chivhu, had initially appeared in court facing rape charges.

The case as presented by State Prosecutor, Nicholas Mabvongodze was that sometime in April 2017, the man asked for sexual favours from his daughter and she declined.

The man then forced his way into his daughter’ s room and forcibly had sex with her.

The court further heard that the man also raped his daughter several times until she disclosed the matter to her aunt who reported the matter to the police.

Despite the man’ s claims that the two had sex by consent, he was convicted and sentenced.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Mtombeni described the crime as insensitive and callous.

“Considering the trust which should underpin the relationship between the father and his daughter, this crime reflects a high degree of inhuman behaviour,” said Magistrate Mtombeni.

Various women’s rights groups have said the sentence will serve as a warning to would be offenders to desist from such insensitive acts.