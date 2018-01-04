Is This Sabotage? Farmers Sell Mnangagwa Command

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa is working tirelessly to ensure economic recovery, farmers in Mwenezi District who benefitted from the Command Agriculture Programme are selling farming inputs, sabotaging the scheme in the process.

Government sources at Benjamin Burombo Building in Masvingo yesterday expressed concern at the farmers’ conduct indicating efforts to apprehend the culprits were underway.

Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was the Vice President at that time spearhead the Command Agriculture Programme before it was seized by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Government sources said the farmers were deliberately sabotaging the Command Agriculture Programme by seeking to amass huge profits at the expense of driving the key scheme meant to revive the agricultural sector in the country.

“We have received disturbing reports about A1 farmers in Mafula Area, Mwenezi District who are selling farming inputs they received under the Command Agriculture Scheme.

According to AGRITEX officers on the ground some of the farmers are selling 50 kg bags of fertiliser at a cost of $ 6 to 7 each.

The farmers are deliberately jeopardising the Command Agriculture Scheme,” said a government source.