ISIS Jihadist Raymond Matimba’s Family Speaks Out

Staff Reporter | Raymond Matimba’s family has spoken out concerning the 29 year old ISIS Jihadist, who has been named in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing. Details emerging are that Matimba who was of average intelligence went to Wedza High school.

Matimba it turns out was a Christian growing up and was later radicalised into Islam by marriage through his Turkish wife who is also Muslim. Matimba kept close contact with his family through text messages. He is rumoured to have been killed in Syria.

29 year old Matimba from Manchester joined jihadists ISIS about 3 years ago. They call him Abu Qaqa Al-Britani Afro.

More to follow…