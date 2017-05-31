ISLAMIC MILITANTS IN ZIMBABWE? – British Govt Warns Zim Can Be Attacked

Ray Nkosi | The British government has warned saying Zimbabwe can be attacked by militants.

While there is no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks cannot be ruled out, the world’s number 2 most powerful nation said, in its first ever statement which fingers Zimbabwe putting it at the forefront of global security and geo politics.

The statement comes amid revelations that Zimbabwe is now officially listed as one of those country’s ISIS militant Raymond Matimba “travelled to on his way to Syria.”

Was Matimba influenced by militants inside Zimbabwe?

That Matimba was influenced by Zimbabwean locals was not clear at the time of writing, although some fundamentalistic behaviour was spotted on Zimbabwe cabinet Minister Lazarus Dokora who was this year recorded on video saying that Islam was Zimbabwe’s first religion in 1980. Moreover Matimba’s own relatives voiced to ZimEye.com saying he was rather ensnared into fundamentalism through an affair with a Turkish woman.

Notwithstanding, the British government issued a statement saying attacks on Zimbabwe cannot be ruled out and British govt employees must avoid using the Simba Chikore run national airline, Air Zimbabwe.

“Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out,” the UK government said.