Isuzu Vehicle Power As Chiefs Blindly Endorse Mugabe For 2018

Traditional leaders have endorsed Dr Robert Mugabe as the Zanu PF presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections.

The announcement was made by the president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira during the official opening of the 2017 edition of the National Annual Conference of chiefs held in Bulawayo this afternoon.

After three years without hosting the conference, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing successfully organised the meeting with Matabeleland North being the host province for this year’s edition.

Traditional leaders took advantage of the annual platform to warn factionalists in the ruling party to keep their distance from chiefs who said they are not recruitable in factional fights as they are a symbol of unity in the society.

Chief Charumbira said numerous achievements have been made under President Mugabe’s government which recognises and respects traditional leaders adding the President is their chosen candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections.

“As chiefs, we agreed during the 2014 congress that Cde Mugabe is our candidate for the 2018 elections. We are all united and he is still our candidate. We have been supporting him and we can confirm that winning is guaranteed,” said Chief Charumbira.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere re-affirmed government’s commitment in improving the welfare of traditional leaders saying new vehicles will soon be handed over to chiefs in Harare.

“There’s an Isuzu vehicle outside that i would like you to take a look at as you go out. Those are the vehicles that we have bought for you and so we kindly ask you to come with your drivers to Harare and pick up your vehicles in a fortnight,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

A number of capacity building initiatives which include training seminars have been conducted by the Judicial Service Commission to enhance legal knowledge among traditional leaders.

Government will also be conducting provincial chief’s assemblies in all the provinces to provide traditional leaders with an opportunity to present challenges they come across as they execute their duties.- state media