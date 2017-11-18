It All Started With An Ice Cream, Everything Started With An Ice Cream, For Zimbabwe To Be What It Is!



As Zimbabwe prepares to morph itself into a new government, a song has been written by a group of acapella artists (SEE THE LYRICS BELOW).

Airlifted after eating ice cream?

On the 4th November 2017, the expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia were denied ice cream cones at Robert Mugabe’s last Bulawayo rally, a development running from a flaming sequel of events in which it has now been lyrically claimed Mnangagwa was on August 12th this year poisoned by Mugabe using Gushungo Dairy ice cream. Mnangagwa was with Gen Constantino Chiwenga’s help swiftly airlifted to South Africa for urgent treatment. To appear to confirm that he was truly poisoned using Gushungo ice cream, Mugabe would later publicly bully Mnangagwa saying: “abandon that cup of yours that’s written ‘I’m The Boss’, do you want to die just for that cup?,” a statement ZANU PF Lacoste faction members say reflect an admission of guilt.

Absolutely nothing so far…

So what really happened, was Mnangagwa truly poisoned by Mugabe using ice cream or some other edibles? – The truth could soon come out, albeit later after Mugabe’s looming removal from office, and the problem at present is that Mnangagwa himself to date has said absolutely nothing that is clear on the toxicology tests he says were conducted in South Africa in August.

Meanwhile below are the lyrics:

It all started with an ice cream,

everything started with an ice cream,

It all started with an ice cream!

For Zim To Be What It Is!

Zvakatanga ne Ice cream

Zvakatanga ne Ice cream

Zvakatanga ne Ice cream

Zimbabwe tive zvatiri!