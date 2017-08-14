By Dorrothy Moyo| As VP Mnangagwa battles suspected food poisoning in a South African hospital, his most loyal supporter and Zanu PF activist, Energy Mutodi had to spend the long weekend in remand prison after a Harare magistrate ruled Friday that he was not eligible for bail.

Some have suggested Mnangagwa’s health could have failed due to mere stress. How true could this be?

People propounding the aforementioned theory say Mnangagwa was scared of what President Robert Mugabe was about to offload from his chest during the 93 year old’s speech and hence Ngwena decided to create a bold exterior.

Mnangagwa has survived many so called “assassination attempts” for 3 years running which incidents many have suggested were stage acts. CONTINUE READING…

Mnangagwa Could Have Collapsed Due To Stress, TRUE OR FALSE? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 14, 2017



These include a cyanide attack on his office which nearly killed two of his secretaries in 2014. That was at a time when his nemesis, Joice Mujuru was being flushed out and Mujuru was blamed for it. Other attacks were numerous break ins at his office, which once again, critics have suggested were staged. It is because of these many acts that some have suggested that Mnangagwa is acting up following the Gwanda rally incident.

I dont know why my mind is telling me munangagwa issue was stage managed. Fiction. @ProfJNMoyo @ZimEye @TellZimbabwe @Hon_Kasukuwere seeking — wakura Admire (@wakuraa) August 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Mutodi was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly insinuated that President Mugabe could be toppled in a military coup if he does not astutely handle his succession issue.

The magistrate, Elisha Singano hinted that Mutodi faced serious charges and could possibly flee the country if granted bail.

“The court is of the considered view that …the charges faced by the accused which on conviction warrants a lengthy jail term, they could be an inducement [for him] to abscond and go beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.,” he ruled.

Per information obtained by ZimEye.com, the vocal and immaculately dressed Zanu PF politician was relaxed throughout the hearing. He faces charges of inciting the defence forces over the statements he posted on Facebook.

Through his lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, Mutodi argued that his arrest was an infringement on his right to free speech as enrichened in the Constitution

Mtetwa notified the court of her plans to challenge the arrest at the next remand date set for August 25. Still the magistrate insisted that the accused’s chances of conviction were high.

Mutodi was arrested after a local publication published extracts from his post titled: Why Choosing a Successor is a Difficult Job.

He allegedly said decision-making on succession issues had always been a problem among Africans resulting in civil wars, repetitive coups and economic turmoil.

He went on to give examples of Muammar Gaddafi, Laurent Gbagbo and Idi Amin, among others.

Mutodi has posted several articles in support of Mnangagwa in the controversial Zanu PF succession race.

Meanwhile, Mutodi and his brother yesterday appeared before the same magistrate facing charges of stealing a car last year. The two were granted $500 bail each and ordered to surrender their passports.