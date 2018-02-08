It Was Great Doing Business With You In Cape Town, NPP to MDC-T

Statement By Gift Nyandoro PRC Information Officer

People’s Rainbow Coalition headed by Dr JTR Mujuru President of NPP reaffirms the position that a grand coalition of progressive opposition parties in Zimbabwe remains the ultimate panacea to the suffering of Zimbabweans and hence the convergence of like minds in Capetown.

PRC firmly supports the intiative of bring Zimbabwe together with one cause of making another Great Zimbabwe possible.

PRC salutes the heroic leadership of MDC-T and Coalition of Democrates ( CODE) in making Capetown convergence a success story as opposition forces of like minds remain resolute in trying to find lasting ways of bringing Zimbabwe together as a proud family. No amount of social media and television misleadings shall ever delay the People’s hope of progressively working together. Thank you Capetown convergence.

Thank you for unwavering commitment in an effort to realise that what divides us is not greater than what unites us as a nation.

Another Zimbabwe is possible.

Together we can.

Adv. Gift Nyandoro

PRC Spokesperson.