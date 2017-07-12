Itai Dzamara Found Alive Inside A Tent, Picture, The Shocking Drama Soon Afterwards

Staff Reporter| Zimbabweans are fuming over the shocking drama abducted activist, Itai DZamara’s brother, Patson who confesses he has secret access to the CIO boss Happiton Bonyongwe family, performed when he out of the darkness came out to publish the latest picture of Itai alive and well inside a dark tent.

The controversial Patson Dzamara made shock pictorial revelations of Itai’s find more than a year after his disappearance, and last year 30th May 2016 was the first time such potentially incriminating evidence became known since the 11th March 2015 when Itai disappeared.

Patson in the disjointed utterances, further claimed that the military intelligence were responsible for his brother’s abduction in March 2015

The investigative discussion was 48 hours ago broken by MDC activists including Lindie Wenyika and Chalton Hwende. Asked Wenyika, “some time last year Patson Dzamara posted this photo claiming that they had with expert help confirmed it was Itai Dzamara being kept at a location that him and his team would in a short while expose.

“It was good news for everyone of us because with this kind of lead this puzzle was supposed to have been fixed long time ago. What happened then?, ” she asked.

“

The Itai Dzamara abduction fracas exploded into controversy after Patson, out of the blues, spit-out a live picture of Itai alive, and somewhat healthy. The shocking picture shows a healthy well built man sitting on the ground in a typical movie style scene while a camera-man photographs at an arms length.

For someone who has been holed up in a dungeon over the past 15 months, Itai looks surprisingly wrapped around at the face with clean expensive white silk fabric, the only extra-conspicuous thing being his bare-feet, commented analyst, Ndaba Nhuku. Itai looks starkly different from another abductee, Jestina Mukoko who came out of police custody visibly traumatised and emaciated.

As the younger brother Patson released the picture in a press statement, he said he has professionally verified that the person pictured herein is indeed his missing brother, Itai. He also said he has verified the picture location as a military intelligence torture camp. Said Dzamara, “the following image is a professionally verified and authentic image of Itai Dzamara in one of the places they kept him.”

Following his comments, questions were raised on the following issues:

1. How did he perform the verification that this is truly Itai ?

2. How did he verify that the location is a military intelligence torture camp?

3. How did he obtain access to this picture ?

4. Who leaked the picture, and why was their identity kept protected?

5. Given the gravity of the matter at hand, that of a missing live human being, at least some sort of mention of how and who leaked the picture, would have demonstrated some level of humanity and sincerity on the part of the younger brother.

6. Who ever gave Patson Dzamara this picture has answers the whole nation wants to know.

Newsreaders said they wish Mr Patson Dzamara explain what is taking place because he only began staging against the government intelligence services after being challenged over his secret access to CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe in March 2016.