ITAI DZAMARA GONE: Goreraza Speaks On How And Why

Stanely Goreraza |What led to the abduction and disappearance of Itai Dzamara.
Zimbabwe has many political activists. From your Fadzayi Maheres to the Pastor Mawarires to Stan Zvorwadza. Any of them could have easily suffered the fate of Itai Dzamara and they still face that risk every second of the day. But why Itai Dzamara, why him specifically.
There is no way 5 people can just decide to abduct and disappear a person without quantifiable reason, no way.
Did he owe someone money? Was he dating someone’s wife, was he a victim of a ritualistic crime?
No. Itai Dzamara was involved in the most dangerous venture in Zimbabwe, active opposition against Mr Mugabe. Mr Mugabe was his avowed enemy and he, Itai, let the whole world know it.
But why would they do what they did to him, there would have to be quite a weighty reason.
From his abduction and disappearance it would seem Itai was being surveilled. Some people knew when, where and how to find him. Someone dedicated resources on Itai.
Files exist on all of Zimbabwes political activists and their activism. Some people somewhere spend months studying each and every one of them to determine if they present a serious threat or not.
A group of people determined Itai Dzamara to be a very serious threat that had to be dealt with. The way in which they dealt with him shows they spied on him and stumbled on intentions he had, intentions which threatened power. The decision to abduct and disappear him can only have been reached unanimously. They could have jailed him for something or used the law to harass him, but it was determined that would be too little. And because of the seriousness of the decision, big people would have to sign on to it, give it the green light.
They carefully watched him and decided how they were going to get him and get him they did.
What was Itai planning that freaked out the state? Who did he tell his plans? Someone could have sold him out. He was abducted a few days after forming an alliance with the Mdc. Someone there could have talked.
Itai was just one man. If these people can gukurahundi tens of thousands, what is one guy from Glen View?
He must be honored and never forgotten. Itai Dzamara cup, Itai Dzamara foundation for victims of state violence, things like that.
I watched a video of Mr Mugabe threaten Ivan Mawarires life at Zanupf headquarters last year and I was totally disgusted but not surprised. Ivan Mawarires life and that of his family were in serious danger for some time. He had shut down Zimbabwe and if left to himself, who knows what else he could shut down. He was justified in running to America.

  • sarah Mahoka

    This Grace Mugabe ex husband man is a CIO project who pretends to be in the opposition.

  • kumberi

    No problem as long as he tells us what we want to hear, but i do admit he has to give more details .
    Time will come Mahoka when the CIO will represent the nation’s interest and not Zanu Pf interest, time is coming when the security forces will be non – partisan . that time is now upon us.
    Grace Mugabe will remove all the obstacles to our freedom ,

  • sarah Mahoka

    kkkkk unorota. you think Grace will rescue zimbabwe? kuba aisepi.

  • kumberi

    Man lets look at the facts , since 2014 when she was parachuted to the women league she has wrecked havoc in the once popular party more that anyone else has done in the 37 year huistory of our nation, here is a woman who was a young girl when Sithole founded Zanu yet now all in Zanu fear to cross her path . Now its your beloved Ngwena’s time to dance . Grace is the judge , jury and executer in Zanu with the blessing of Robert ofcoz. Ordinery Zimbabweans are so happy becoz if it was not for Grace this party would not go but now its certainly on the deathpath and for some reason God is not taking Robert before Grace is finished, saka tinaye kusvika ku Congress .
    Now we await our congress with happiness if only days could be shortened