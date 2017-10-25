ITAI DZAMARA GONE: Goreraza Speaks On How And Why

Stanely Goreraza |What led to the abduction and disappearance of Itai Dzamara.

Zimbabwe has many political activists. From your Fadzayi Maheres to the Pastor Mawarires to Stan Zvorwadza. Any of them could have easily suffered the fate of Itai Dzamara and they still face that risk every second of the day. But why Itai Dzamara, why him specifically.

There is no way 5 people can just decide to abduct and disappear a person without quantifiable reason, no way.

Did he owe someone money? Was he dating someone’s wife, was he a victim of a ritualistic crime?

No. Itai Dzamara was involved in the most dangerous venture in Zimbabwe, active opposition against Mr Mugabe. Mr Mugabe was his avowed enemy and he, Itai, let the whole world know it.

But why would they do what they did to him, there would have to be quite a weighty reason.

From his abduction and disappearance it would seem Itai was being surveilled. Some people knew when, where and how to find him. Someone dedicated resources on Itai.

Files exist on all of Zimbabwes political activists and their activism. Some people somewhere spend months studying each and every one of them to determine if they present a serious threat or not.

A group of people determined Itai Dzamara to be a very serious threat that had to be dealt with. The way in which they dealt with him shows they spied on him and stumbled on intentions he had, intentions which threatened power. The decision to abduct and disappear him can only have been reached unanimously. They could have jailed him for something or used the law to harass him, but it was determined that would be too little. And because of the seriousness of the decision, big people would have to sign on to it, give it the green light.

They carefully watched him and decided how they were going to get him and get him they did.

What was Itai planning that freaked out the state? Who did he tell his plans? Someone could have sold him out. He was abducted a few days after forming an alliance with the Mdc. Someone there could have talked.

Itai was just one man. If these people can gukurahundi tens of thousands, what is one guy from Glen View?

He must be honored and never forgotten. Itai Dzamara cup, Itai Dzamara foundation for victims of state violence, things like that.

I watched a video of Mr Mugabe threaten Ivan Mawarires life at Zanupf headquarters last year and I was totally disgusted but not surprised. Ivan Mawarires life and that of his family were in serious danger for some time. He had shut down Zimbabwe and if left to himself, who knows what else he could shut down. He was justified in running to America.

