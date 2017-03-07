“Itai Dzamara Is Alive”

ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 6, 2017

Where Itai Dzamara is right now

What really happened to Itai?

Real story told by Itai’s close friend

Staff Reporter| “Itayi Dzamara is alive” – this shocking statement was revealed last night by Itai Dzamara’s close friend.

Right now.

Contrary to reports speculating that he is dead, Dzamara’s mate Silvanos Mudzvova, says Itai is actually alive. He does not stop there, but goes ahead to describe a location he says the abducted activist is right now.

Still alive

Dzamara went missing on the 9th of March 2015 and this week marks exactly 2 years after his disappearance. But Mudzvova insists saying the man is still alive. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO.

ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 6, 2017

Speaking during a ZimEye LIVE debate, Mudzvova said, “I last saw him on the 1st of March at Joiner City (a new shopping complex in Harare); I needed the toilet and in the toilet Dzamara was getting a petition signed by workers; cleaners who were listening. Job Sikhala’s signature was the first on the petition,” he said.

Mudzvova will also be telling the full story on Saturday at Manchester University (1pm). SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 6, 2017