It’s A Military Take-Over | REPORT

By Lionel Saungweme | Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Defence Forces Commander statement General Constantine Chiwenga’s statement that ZNA is not staging a coup seems untrue.

A resident of Manresa Suburb in Harare East claims she heard sounds of continuous gunfire today. Manresa is home to several security departments which include Chikurubi Maximum Prison and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit army base.

“After being being disturbed by noise during my sleep, I looked outside the window. I saw the dimly visible ZNA soldiers in their camouflage. Gun shots were heard at Chikurubi Maximum Prison as well as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP),” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals by security forces.

The local says that after about an hour the sound of gunshots became intermittent until 9am.

“I am not sure whether people were being shot at. I also do not know where the rolling salvos were scare tactics but the neighbourhood surely went quiet,” said the resident.

According to the source, residents around Chikurubi were told not to leave their premises. This seemingly complies with ZNA Major General Zibusiso Moyo’s statement, which was broadcast the whole day on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television.

“To the generality of Zimbabweans, we urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movements,” reads the statement from Major General Moyo.

The resident claims her husband never went to work today.

“He is at home after being ordered not to go out of the gate by soldiers,” said the woman.