“It’s Still Modus Vivendi Cde Chris” In Comes Mnangagwa And Moeletsi Mbeki

Allan Wenyika | Mugabe is now unstoppable, sorry Mr Mutsvangwa. No press conference in exile or on home soil will stop Ba Chatunga from trying to bequeath Zimbabwe to his wife as an inheritence before the Zanu-Pf train crashes into the deep Blue Ocean and Zimbabwe born again without you all.

You refused to listen, many years ago, when Jonathan Moyo told you that you were being led by a clinical psychopath. You thought he was crazy, didn’t you, when he was writing those long articles showing why it was necessary to remove Mugabe from power at any cost. Your eyes and minds were locked on the chaotic land reform to understand what Moyo was saying then.

You wouldn’t be in exile with your Capo dê Capi today and making a lot of noise in the media about Mugabe and his wife if Jonono hadn’t found his way into the engine room of your gravy train and coaled up the engine to full throttle, opened all valves and released all brakes, locked everything and hid the keys from everyone. You would still be singing Gushungo’s praises and wearing colourful regalia painted with images of his face and that of his empty-head wife whom you now accuse of carrying out a bedroom coup d’etat through a marriage certificate.

Your not-so-clever Ngwena wouldn’t have swallowed the Blue Ocean Strategy idea hook, line and floater, and adopted it as his strategy until it put you all on the doomed route to permanent destruction through Siberia if you had heeded Moyo’s advice to stop Bob. But he did take the lethal bite and fooled you to think dinner was set. Now that you’re scared to even come back home, and it’s the farming season now, who is going to carry out Command Agriculture for you when you’re all in exile?

Yet it’s you and your war vets who did everything in your power then to stop the Wits professor from doing something about his captured country and about your idiocy. But gainst impossible odds, and with God on his side, he managed to break his way into your murderous party and stayed there long enough to enact laws and create the correct weather to disperse you all like chickens until some of you morphed from war vets and vice presidents to become border jumpers and fugitives. You don’t even realize that it was Moyo who redirected the powerful organs of your wicked party to drive Zanu-Pf to the bottom of the deep Blue Ocean where it’s headed for now, away from the beautiful and peace loving people of Zimbabwe.

When Moyo was telling you clearly that your party and the country would be in serious trouble if you didn’t reform it and remove Mugabe from driver’s seat, and that to stop Mugabe he (Moyo) needed to get inside, you fought him with more determination than you did the guerilla war.

When Moyo stood accused, by the same “imperialists” that you claim to hate so much, of not returning a few dollars to the Ford Foundation Fund upon discovering that the Foundation was paying him for a research aimed at keeping his African brothers and sisters under neocolonialism, and deciding to pocket the advance payment without doing the job, didn’t you, Mr Mutsvangwa, join forces with your so-called imperialist enemies to fight him tooth and nail?

Just recently weren’t you asking Moeletsi Mbeki to reopen the long firgotten Wits criminal case against Moyo so he can be arrested upon setting foot in South Africa? You conveniently forgot that his crime was to refuse to work on the W. K. Kellogg Foundation sponsored project, “The Future of the African Elite”, a project that sought to use a few elite Africans to plunder African resources with help from non thinking zealots like you? And you still have the knave to call yourselves better patriots than him? Handei tione!

You kept him in the hottest spots of your party all these years for merely asking you to use your brains, and for your help to pull Mugabe from the instruments of power.

“VaMugabe Chete Chete!” was your chorus when Moyo was being blocked by Mugabe from contesting Tsholotsho after getting caught trying to help your beloved and now exiled Crocodile to take Mugabe’s place before it got too late. You celebrated when he was fired from the party for doing what you should have been helping him to do. But against all odds, he won as an independent notwithstanding, thanks to God, and to the naivety of your overrated Croc which was conned to finance his campaign in 2008, thus keeping Jonono in the engine room to finish the job that he started at a time when your members were dancing kongonya for Mugabe and threatening everyone with death at his rallies.

Thanks to Tsvangirai, too, for unwittingly helping Moyo back on the job after losing his Tsholotsho seat in 2013, by withdrawing those 21 MPs of his from Parliament after crossing paths with Tendai Biti, and bizarrely deciding not to reclaim them in the subsequent by-election. You thought you had succeeded to chuck Moyo out but the hand of God was upon him and he prevailed to stay put until things got to the point of no return where they are now.

Sorry sir, but there’s nothing that you can do now to stop the inevitable. Zanu-Pf is now headed for a spectacular Armageddon. Even Bob himself can no longer avoid the bitter end. He is also begging Moyo to stop the over speeding train but Moyo is pointing to Dr Amai as being the one with the desperately needed keys, not him. And Dr Amai doesn’t listen to anyone when she sets her vacuumed cranium on anything, even when she sets her eyes on keys that she will never have in 9 lifetimes. She was only made to believe, by Jonono, that Chinhu ndecha Amai and that she has the keys in her panties. Bob knows wife cannot handle state power but what choice does he have when Dr Cables says she wants it? Poor old soul.

The truth, Chris, is that King Pharaoh is going down with everyone still on board the doomed revolutionary train. You’re already down. Only Karigangwena and his friends will survive the crash so they can help rebuild a country that you ruined with greed and selfishness.

Remember the $50k that you each received from your former darling leader which sunk the economy before the turn of the century and brought our country to its knees? Chamakadya chapfuka mukoma Chris.

Are you also aware that the hired Mossad assassin you sent for Mugabe on Wednesday was captured at the border in Beitbridge? I hear he is now at a secure location near Harare and that he is singing. A lot. You should have advised Ngwena and Ati to do a thorough background check on the dude before paying him to do what you all failed to do. You could have established that he left Mossad many years ago and that the Israeli government doesn’t recognize him. Gadzirirai kutumira mari dzechema muriko ku diaspora. Soon, your co-conspirators here will start falling like flies. Watch.

And, yes, I’m back.

