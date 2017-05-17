It’s True, I Killed MSU Lecturer

A 64-YEAR-OLD former provincial education inspector, who allegedly killed his wife who was a lecturer at the Midlands State University in an alleged infidelity row, yesterday said his late spouse wanted to attack him with an iron hoe in their bedroom.

Fred Nyamhanga Shavi of Southdowns low-density suburb in Gweru appeared before High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese facing allegations of killing his wife Netsai Ncube.

Appearing under cross-examination from his defence counsel, Shavi said on the fateful night, he left the deceased in the kitchen to retire to bed after they failed to communicate well, following differences over extra-marital issues.

“My wife later joined me in bed after a long time,” he said.

“She later went to the toilet where she again took a long time before coming back armed with an iron hoe which she raised to hit me on the chest while I lay in bed. I blocked the blow before grabbing the tool and hitting her back.”

Shavi alleged that his wife was bitter and indicated that she had entered into revenge adultery after the deceased complained that his ex-wife had attended a funeral in his rural home where the two met.

Prosecutor Mirirai Shumba told the court that on February 27 last year, Shavi had a misunderstanding with Ncube since he was suspecting that she was cheating on him.

He then struck Ncube three times on the head using an iron hoe and she fell to the floor while they were at number 33 Wentworth Road in Southdowns.

After the attack on his wife, Shavi fled to Sanyati, leaving the deceased in a pool of blood and later phoned his nephew, Xmas Mutero, to go to his home.

Mutero went to Southdowns and found Ncube lying in a pool of blood before rushing her to Gweru General Hospital, where she later died.

Shavi later handed himself over to the police in Sanyati. – Newsday