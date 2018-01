By Farai D Hove| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka has dispelled fears on the man’s life.

A report had claimed that Tsvangirai is battling for his life at a medical institution in South Africa.

The article, which was published by Newsday has been challenged by Tamborinyoka.

“Just to allay fears and calm a morbid social media world gone crazy,” he wrote yesterday.

He continued saying, “have just spoken to president Tsvangirai. He is fine and in a very stable condition.”