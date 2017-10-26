Jabulani Sibanda Resurfaces

By Staff Reporter

The Former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Jabulani Sibanda said he was ready to rejoin the war veterans association and work with its current leadership.

Sibanda was fired from both Zanu PF and from ZNLWVA after he had challenged President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

The 2007,One Million Man March commander was replaced by Chris Mutsvangwa, who was also later fired by Mugabe for insubordination.

In an interview with NewsDay in Harare this week, Sibanda said he was willing to work with Mutsvangwa.

He said this after Mutsvangwa had apologized to him for condemning him when he two years ago said Grace had staged a “bedroom coup”.

“It’s now water under the bridge and I am happy my comrades decided to bury the hatchet and work against a common enemy trying to destroy the gains of our liberation struggle,” said Sibanda.

“I know I have been arrested for undermining the authority of the President a matter which left me with legal expenses amounting to $12 000, but that won’t deter me from joining my fellow comrades. I am glad they have realised their mistake and took a humble decision to apologise,”he said.