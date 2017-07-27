Jackie Ngarande Blows Out,Speaks On Sex Triangles, Married Men And Childhood

Socialite, model, and entrepreneur, Jacqueline Tinovimba Ngarande, reckons she has garnered more foes than friends owing to her beauty, self-esteem and progress in life. Simply known as Jackie, the model believes ‘haters’ stalk her on social networks, pubs, and even in town as they are bitter with her newly-found fame, circle of friends and success.

Jackie, who turns 27 in October, exclusively told H-Metro that she would defend her name at all costs. Since she rose to prominence, Jackie has been accused of dating married celebrities, attention seeking antics and at one point being a cellphone thief among other accusations.

MARRIED CELEBRITIES

On allegations that she was after married celebrities (names withheld) Jackie says she won’t lose sleep over the claims. The problem only surfaces when Jackie Ngarande is spotted with married businessman executives because she is beautiful and she is a model. When that same married business executive is seen with an ordinary person it doesn’t matter. It only Matters when it is Jackie. For instance, Jay Z started selling drugs, then he sold mix tapes, then he sold albums. He then started his own, label, then he became his own brand and there has to be levels to your hustle,” says Jackie, who feels let down by haters.

Jackie feels there are people who rush to conclusions before they even establish the real facts on the ground. The only thing I had to understand was it’s only in Zimbabwe where anything can be a marriage officer instantly zvisina mapepa. Zimbabweans are very good at pairing people and for being marriage officers, they will graduate automatically into doctors and they will diagnose you yet they have never seen a black board in their lives.

Jackie also gave her view point on pageantry, which is perceived as a profession for ladies of loose morals. Modelling is like any other profession just like being a teacher or driver, therefore we can find all characters and behaviors in this field. So there is nothing really special about models being of loose morals, its everywhere from the bakery to the hospital and you should spare us.

Like any other profession where models are usually abused or short changed after rendering their service, Jackie outlined her modus operandi.

“Due to previous experiences I prefer my services paid first before the event. As for tours which are part of my schedule, they are not yet confirmed, but very soon I will be touring my province Mashonaland East, I need to scout for commercial models from my province.

To ensure that she achieves her dreams Jackie has also roped in her friend and former model Mercy Mashaninga to run her affairs,

“Mercy Mashaninga is my long time manager and I am still signed under The biggest Modeling Agency in Zimbabwe, Zimgossip. As for awards (under Mushaninga’s management), I have won an international; award in South Africa after being crowned Model of the year 2016 (Starqt Awards), I have nominations for Zim Models Awards, Commercial model of the year, Most beautiful model, Miss Legs among others.

Like most children raised in the ghetto, Jackie was naughty indeed.

“I was very naughty in my childhood, usually I would go to my grandfather’s house during holidays. We are close to a small river in our village so I would go swim without his authority. He lost his daughter (my mum’s sister) after she drowned in that river and he did not want anyone to swim or go anywhere near that river at all, so he will be like Mwana wemukwasha uyu ndomuitasei, anoda kufira pano … ngaende kumusha kwake. Within an hour he would send me back to my grandma gogo Ngarande, voti ooo mwana wemwana wenyu haanzwe.