“Jah Prayzah Attack Caused By Mashayamombe”, Parliament Told Of Shocking Allegations By Mliswa

Is this true?

Norton MP, HON Temba Mliswa has made claims that Harare based singer Jah Prayzah’s graveyard attack was caused by Harare South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe. Below was the LIVE exchange as the two attacked each other in parliament:

*HON. MLISWA: You are a land baron, you are a land baron. Go and get your money from those people that you sold stands to, we do not have money. I am not Jah Prayzah that you can cause to be assaulted.

You are a thug and I am not a thug. Did you not cause the assault of Jah Prayzah. We will get to the bottom of this – I am done with you.

*HON. MASHAYAMOMBE: Hapana apo. You are the thug.

On a point of order, he is insulting me.

*HON. MLISWA: Are you not a land baron; are you not a land

baron? You are a land baron, so sit down. – [HON. MEMBERS:

Inaudible interjections.] – Sit down. Go to your G40 where you steal

money. You have destroyed the country and you have misled the

leaders of this country. Get away – go and sit down. You are a land

baron. I am done with you. The truth hurts. You now have a big

stomach and where did you get the money from?

*HON. MASHAYAMOMBE: We work for money Themba.

We work for money.

*HON. MLISWA: You are stealing. I do not care about what

you are saying.

*HON. MASHAYAMOMBE: You are insulting me. You

insulted me. People do not have land and what request are you making.

You will not have it your way – never.

*HON. MLISWA: Why are you crying, why are you crying? I

did not insult you – you are a land baron.

*HON. MASHYAMOMBE: Why are you insulting me?

Themba – you think you are clever.

*HON. MLISWA: Saying that you are a land baron is not an

insult.

*HON. MASHAYAMOPMBE: No – get away you insulted me.

Why are you insulting me? Wajaira zvisina nebasa rese.

Tinopedzerana. Why are you insulting me?

*HON. MLISWA: You have been hurt, you have been hurt. The

truth hurts. No, no. He wants to get away with it. We can do whatever

you want. If you want to fight, we can do it outside and not in this

august House.

*HON. MASHAYAMOMBE: He is insulting me. I am being

insulted. He is calling me a land baron.

*HON. MLISWA: Cry then. You are just saying I have been

insulted, I have been insulted.

The Sergeant-at-Arms conducted both Hon. Mliswa and Hon.

Mashayamombe out of the House.