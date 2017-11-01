Jah Prayzah Attack IS IT FAIR?

Following the shocking Jah Prayzah funeral incident yesterday, many Zimbabweans have rushed to speak out, commenting. The singer was yesterday humiliated by mourners at Glen Forest cemetery burying his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba.

So lemme get this straight

By Shebeen Herald

• You are a ‘celebrity’

• Your employee dies

• Actually, you were much more than colleagues. He was your right hand man and had your back.

• You were very close

• So close that, even though he worked for you, he didn’t complain when you didn’t pay him, month after month.

• Anyway,

• You don’t help out with funeral proceedings

• You don’t contribute any money towards the expenses

• In fact, you don’t even turn up to console the family when news first broke that he had died.

• But on the day of his burial, you decide to turn up, LATE. I guess it’s better late than never??

• You’re dressed to the nines, in dark sunglasses and in non funeral attire looking sharp as if you were headed for a date.

• Looking all important.

• You create a scene

• All eyes on you

• Your security, busy shoving the deceased’s relatives and demanding that they should make way for you so you can head to the front.

• “no pictures guys. Don’t take pictures. Make way for Boss Jah” says some of your security men as they push their way to the coffin.

Ha ha da! Jah Prezzo whatever your name is. This is Zimbabwe. You will get fucked up, mfanami. You don’t do that shit here. Just because your YouTube videos have 1million views doesnt mean that you are untouchable. You might call yourself Jah Prezzo or whatever you call yourself on the internet but when it comes to Zimbabwe, we will call you by your real name, Jeremiah Domingo Chamupidigori! You will get beaten up and chased like a stray dog, mfana. Zimbabweans don’t play games at funerals. They will make mincemeat out of your ass. It’s very good that you learnt the hard way today. All that “Mudhara achauya” nonsense didn’t save your ass today. You were chased like a dog and you ran like Usain Bolt. The Great Gamba running on top of graves, ducking stones, screaming like a bitch…with people following in hot pursuit. Ah, and you had us convinced that you were a tough soldier. Like I said elsewhere on Facebook, you remind me of Firrymoni from Gringo Ndiani. Firrymoni was Madhumbe’s boyfriend and a serial pathetic liar. He once lied to Gringo that he was a soldier and, as they say, the rest was television history.. Pwi pwi pwi